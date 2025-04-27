Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF alerts:

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $52.01.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.