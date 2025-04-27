Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,064 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,375,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $851,342.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,529 shares in the company, valued at $9,026,790.39. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,897 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,111. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.