Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,495 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $402,915.30. The trade was a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $440,263. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

