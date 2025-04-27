Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,602 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,352,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,607,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Elastic by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,429,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,820,000 after purchasing an additional 462,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $102,485,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Elastic by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 832,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,615,000 after buying an additional 179,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 152.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $513,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,140,100.24. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $243,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,535,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,728,695.68. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

