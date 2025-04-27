Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,463 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $943,000.
Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86.
Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.
