Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 598 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter worth $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SkyWest by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

SKYW opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.81. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $948.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. Equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at $19,882,359.19. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

