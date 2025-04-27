Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,287 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMAY. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

FMAY stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $824.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

