Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 152.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $318,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HGER opened at $24.17 on Friday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

