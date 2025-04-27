Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 284.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in PRA Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.52. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $28.64.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.81 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.