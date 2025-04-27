Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 285.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after buying an additional 936,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 901,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after buying an additional 175,733 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,220. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Up 0.3 %

PD stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

