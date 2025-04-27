Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,405.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,574,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,402,000 after purchasing an additional 68,061 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TIGO shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.90. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Millicom International Cellular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.70%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also

