Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Polaris by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Polaris by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 116,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,776,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 136.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

