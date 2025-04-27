Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

