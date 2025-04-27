Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.26 Million in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 74,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 157,775 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 157,696 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth about $3,914,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,702.00 and a beta of 1.05. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.