Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

