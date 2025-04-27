Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,340 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 214.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,420 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $156,202.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,531.49. The trade was a 13.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $62,131.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,514,890.90. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,432 shares of company stock worth $1,038,170. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 0.1 %

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.34.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Get Our Latest Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.