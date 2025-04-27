Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,188 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $107.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $123.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

