Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNOV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:DNOV opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

