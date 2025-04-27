Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $31.76 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

