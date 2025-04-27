Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 115,758 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,758 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 820.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

IYE opened at $43.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

