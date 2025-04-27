Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 233,210 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,564,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

