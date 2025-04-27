Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ingevity by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingevity by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. Analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

