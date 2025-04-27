Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,964 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMAY. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth $518,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BMAY opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.62.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

