Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares during the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,491,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 162,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,754,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of URNM opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.17.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

