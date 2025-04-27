Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GE Vernova Q2 Earnings

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GE Vernova in a report released on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GE Vernova’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GE Vernova’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GEV. New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.22.

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $372.62 on Friday. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $149.42 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

