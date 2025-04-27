First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Community Bankshares worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $689.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

