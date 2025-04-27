First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,954 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $182.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.52.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.64). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 9.96%.

INBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $42.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

