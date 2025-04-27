Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,139 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 434,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,110 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 595.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 211,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 271.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 139,512 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $21.10 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $880.12 million, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

