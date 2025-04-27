Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 8,800.0% in April

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 8,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Freeman Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FMANF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freeman Gold
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- AT&T: Subscriber Growth & Buybacks Signal Bullish Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.