Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 8,800.0% in April

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 8,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMANF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

