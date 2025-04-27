Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,272,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 272 Capital LP grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 476,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 29.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 317,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 431.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 318.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $305.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. The company had revenue of $62.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. Analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

