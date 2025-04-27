Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Priority Technology by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 66,628 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Priority Technology by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Priority Technology by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $7.35 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.46 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

Priority Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.