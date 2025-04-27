Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 66.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANIK stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $29.12.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 59.40%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANIK. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

