Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Position Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of Gogo worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 357.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85,925 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gogo by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,267 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 26,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 2,221,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after buying an additional 176,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $7.62 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Gogo had a return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOGO. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

In other Gogo news, Director Oakleigh Thorne purchased 30,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,236.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 711,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,510.37. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

