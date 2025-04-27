Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 3,127 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Apple by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 64,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,188,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 377,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 163,985 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 37,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $209.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.11 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.88.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

