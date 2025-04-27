Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 220,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $99.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.70.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at $41,138,620.80. The trade was a 37.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $4,761,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 38,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,727.04. The trade was a 50.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,812 shares of company stock worth $37,392,258. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

