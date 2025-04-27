Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 18,025.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Graham were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 653,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 352,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Graham Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $342.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.65. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 4.60%. Analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.