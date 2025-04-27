Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,546.65. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,799.30. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unified Investment Management increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 21,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,018,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9,919.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

