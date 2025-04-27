Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 104,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.