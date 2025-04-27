Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,016,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 771.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $47,630.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at $541,372.16. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $167,764.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,559.20. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

