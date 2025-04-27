HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HNI by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 649.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $642.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.03 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.52%. Research analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $718,260.60. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

