ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Apple by 12.8% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 253,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,505,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 375,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,501,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $209.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.71 and its 200 day moving average is $229.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.11 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.