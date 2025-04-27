InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 90,791 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INMD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at $182,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

INMD opened at $16.22 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

