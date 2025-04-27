Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Innospec worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $89.79 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.00.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IOSP

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $387,788.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,160.70. This trade represents a 15.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $278,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,668.30. This trade represents a 25.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.