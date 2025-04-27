Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.17% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its position in Intel by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 25,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 27,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 15.7% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

