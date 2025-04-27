Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Shares of INTC opened at $20.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. Intel has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

