Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,546 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

NYSE TR opened at $31.57 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.52 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.