Invesco Ltd. Acquires 16,383 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLMN. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after buying an additional 509,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after buying an additional 73,216 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.89 and a beta of 1.67. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair downgraded Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

