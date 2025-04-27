Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,639 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 53,528 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,059,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 102,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,838 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.