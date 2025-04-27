Invesco Ltd. Acquires 42,268 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of EAF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.53.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 709.85%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

