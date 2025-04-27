Invesco Ltd. Acquires 52,211 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,211 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSMT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,778,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,053,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 52,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 51,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $22.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

